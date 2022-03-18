Karnataka Home Minister seeks Kannada version of 'The Kashmir Files'

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has called for bringing the Kannada version of the movie 'The Kashmir Files' in the state of Karnataka. He further added that the dubbing of the film will help the common man understand the true plight of the Kashmiri pandits who were rendered homeless in the 1990s when militancy was at its prime in the valley.

People need to be shown what happened to Kashmiri pandits in their own land, he further said.

"Congress opposed Article 370 but neither Indira Gandhi nor Rajiv Gandhi dared to scrap it. Then, why are they unhappy now", the Home Minister said.

He further said that the grand old party of India got the drubbing in the recently held four assembly elections and it is just the proof of its popularity.

On G23 allegations, he said that Congress is just trying to survive.

"Where is Congress? There is no Congress. They have been given oxygen in Karnataka to survive but the grand old party of the country is not in a position to survive. They are talking in favour of the hijab. They are supporting those who called bandh in the House against the High Court order," he said.

He further added that the people of the state do not believe them and they are trying to please one community for vote bank. On the other hand, the leadership of Narendra Modi has been accepted across the country. People of the state don't believe them.

Cornering the Congress further, he said that it lacks leadership and is steering itself to the grave.

( With inputs from ANI )

