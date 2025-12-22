Karnataka honour killing case: Husband demands death sentence for accused

Hubballi (Karnataka), Dec 22 Sharing his sorrow and anguish over the ‘honour killing’ of his wife Manya Patil, who was seven months pregnant and was hacked to death by her own father and relatives, husband Vivekananda said they were living peacefully as a family, and the incident should never have happened.

Vivekananda said he would not spare the accused and demanded the death penalty for them.

The woman was hacked to death in Hubballi taluk of Karnataka, allegedly by her father and others, for marrying a man from another caste. Police have arrested the father and two others in connection with the case.

Vivekananda said, “We were in love for two years. In May, we eloped. My wife had told me that her family was torturing her and that she wanted to marry me. Despite knowing that she had come with me, they filed a missing person complaint. After our marriage, we went to the police station, gave our statements and returned.”

“We later went to Haveri and stayed at my uncle’s house. After my wife became pregnant, I took her for medical check-ups. I had complained to Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya that my wife’s family was searching for me to take revenge. He assured me that nothing would happen. He summoned them to the police station, where her father and relatives said they had considered their daughter dead and that they would not trouble us,” he said.

“Earlier, they rammed a tractor into my father and also tried to hit me with a vehicle, but I escaped. When they barged into our house, they attacked my mother, father and uncle as well. They must be punished and given the death sentence,” Vivekananda said.

“My sister was also at home. We were living together as a family and had done nothing wrong. We did not even go in front of them as they were hurt by our marriage. No one came to help our family when the incident happened. They came with axes and murdered my wife. I will not spare them… they must be punished according to the law,” he said.

“She was a good wife, and we lived in harmony. My parents took care of her as if she were their own daughter,” Vivekananda said.

Vivekananda’s maternal aunt, Jayashree, appealed for justice. “For marrying their daughter, they committed this heinous act and also attacked our family members. They killed her as if she were a sheep. Does our community have no respect? They belong to a so-called superior caste, and we are from a lower caste. Our boy was unwilling, but the girl insisted on the marriage. Is it wrong to get married in such a situation?” she asked.

Meanwhile, Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya stated that the incident took place at Inam Veerapura village in Hubballi taluk on Sunday night.

“The accused attacked Manya Patil at her husband’s residence using a sprinkler pipe and an axe, causing severe head injuries. Manya’s father-in-law and mother-in-law were also injured in the attack. The assault occurred at around 6.30 p.m., and she succumbed to her injuries at 9.30 p.m. Police detained the accused within a few hours, registered an FIR, and have taken up further investigation,” he said.

Police stated that Manya Patil, a Lingayat, had married Vivekananda, a Dalit. Both hail from the same village. They knew each other and fell in love while pursuing their graduation. They became closer through Instagram and later developed a relationship. The couple got married on June 19 at the registrar’s office in Hubballi.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Manya Patil had earlier threatened to commit suicide if Vivekananda did not marry her. After the marriage, the police had called both families and brokered a compromise. Manya and Vivekananda later shifted to Haveri. They returned to their village on December 8, believing their relationship would be accepted as Manya was pregnant.

However, tensions resurfaced between the two families. The Hubballi Rural police again called the families and instructed the elders not to trouble each other. Despite this, Manya Patil’s father and relatives allegedly barged into her house in the village and hacked her to death.

Manya’s husband, Vivekananda, escaped unhurt. His parents are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have taken up further investigation.

