Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Allegedly Stabbed 14-Year-old boy to Death in Hubballi

A shocking and distressing incident has came to light from Karnataka's Hubbali, where a a class 6 boy allegedly stabbed a 14-year-old friend to death while playing near their homes. This incident took place on Monday evening. Police reports stated that the younger boy rushed the injured teen to Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMC-RI), unaware of the severity of the wound. However, doctors at the hospital declared the victim “dead on arrival”.

The police said they have launched an investigation, and will present the accused before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Also Read: Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker Map: Strong Winds Lash West Bengal and Andaman As Cyclonic Storm Likely to Landfall on May 24

Hubballi Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar stated that a Class 6 student fatally stabbed a Class 9 student during a Monday evening altercation. He expressed shock at the perpetrator's age and noted the victim was the only son of working parents from an underprivileged background, as was the attacker. Kumar urged parents to monitor their children's smartphone and television consumption, citing the incident as a troubling sign. The victim's father, a chapati vendor, expressed his shock, stating the boys were friends and his son had just finished Class 9.