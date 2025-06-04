Karnataka Horror: Man Allegedly Rapes and Murders 80-Year-Old Woman; Accused Arrested

80-year-old woman allegedly got raped and murder by a 37-year-old man in Srinivasapura town of Karnataka's Kolar district. Victim's body was discovered on Monday evening at a garage near an open field on Mulbagal Road in Srinivasapura town. The accused is identified as Baba Jaan who is a a resident of Gaffar Khan Mohalla in Srinivasapura has been arrested by the police. The initial investigation revealed that the victim had been raped and murdered. Two days after telling her family she was going to a church in Srinivasapura, the victim was targeted by the accused on Monday evening while waiting for a bus to return home. She had been in Srinivasapura for two days. The accused spoke to her to confirm she was alone.

The accused allegedly lifted and carried her to an isolated place, where he strangled her to death after raping her to death. PTI reported that accused also robbed around Rs. 15,000 from her bag. While investigating the case police discovered CCTV footage from a nearby shop, which captured the accused lifting the victim and hurriedly carrying her away.

As police investigated the crime scene, the accused returned to observe. Alert officers recognized and arrested him. He later confessed that he robbed the victim of money and jewellery. The victim's family has demanded the accused be "killed" given the crime's brutality. Further details are pending. (With IANS inputs)