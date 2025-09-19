Karnataka Horror: Man Stabs and Sexually Harass Woman at Co-Living PG in Bengaluru

A brutal killing incident has been reported from Karnataka's Bengaluru were a 37-year-old living in PG was arrested for allegedly stabbing and sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman living in a same accommodation. According to media reports this incident took place on Tuesday, September 15, 2025 n White Rose Layout, Whitefield.

According to Ndtv reports, accused identified as Saibabu around 3 a.m., Chennuru, who had recently become friends with a woman who works at a bank, broke into her room. He stabbed her in the back with a knife, took inappropriate photos, and tried to force her to have sex. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn't cooperate. Following the attack, the PG management is said to have severely beaten Chennuru later that night.

Upon the woman's refusal of an unspecified request, Chennuru threatened suicide and homicide. She deferred him by citing menstruation and requesting he return the following day. Chennuru also allegedly extorted Rs 70,000 from her, including a Rs 14,000 transfer from her phone, and threatened to distribute compromising photos if she reported the incident.

The victim gave a statement to police from her hospital bed, as reported by the Times of India. Chennuru filed a counter-complaint, claiming a two-month relationship with the woman and alleging assault by PG management (Pradeep, Shiva, and three others) after a fight. He stated that upon returning to the PG, he was verbally and physically assaulted, resulting in severe injuries and loss of consciousness. An assault case has been registered against the five individuals.