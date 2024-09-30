Karnataka Lokayukta to expedite probe against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 30 The Karnataka Lokayukta will expedite the investigation into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and will soon go ahead with the legal procedures in the case, sources confirmed on Monday.

Lokayukta, which had lodged FIR naming CM Siddaramaiah as the prime accused in the case, was criticized for delaying in lodging of the case. The complainant, Snehamayi Krishna, has stated that he doesn’t have trust in the Lokayukta investigation. He had also sent the complaint of MUDA to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) through email.

Sources said that in this backdrop, the Lokayukta sleuths headed by Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh will now begin the legal proceedings against CM Siddaramaiah. Sources also said that the Lokayukta police are most likely to issue a notice to CM Siddaramaiah and other accused persons, including his wife and brother-in-law, on Monday.

Sources also said that there is also a possibility of the investigation officer meeting the CM and questioning him at his residence.

CM Siddaramaiah is attending two programmes on Monday, one in the morning and another in the evening. He has reserved his programmes for the rest of the day.

The Lokayukta sleuths will also get the documents related to the MUDA case handed over from Retired Justice P.N. Desai Commission, appointed by CM Siddaramaiah, which is probing the MUDA scam currently.

Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh had held a meeting with Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Mathew Thomas and left for Bengaluru with documents related to the MUDA case.

The Karnataka High Court on September 24 dismissed CM Siddaramaiah's plea against the Governor's decision granting sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita for investigation/prosecution against the Chief Minister in the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The High Court said it was difficult to accept that CM Siddaramaiah was not “behind the curtain” during the entire transaction of MUDA land, in which his family allegedly benefitted approximately Rs 56 crore. The observation was made while upholding the sanction by the Governor.

