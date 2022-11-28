Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Chandrakant Patil, Shambhuraj Desai set to visit Belagavi on Dec 3

Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai have been appointed as coordinating ministers for the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue.

Both ministers are set to visit Belagavi in Karnataka on December 3.

Belgaum or Belagavi is currently part of Karnataka, but is claimed by Maharashtra.

As per media reports, the long-running Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute started back in 1953, after the Maharashtra government objected to the inclusion of 865 villages including Belagavi.

The villages are spread across Belagavi and the north-western and north-eastern regions of Karnataka - all bordering Maharashtra.

After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, 1956, the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.

Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer predominantly Kannada-speaking 260 villages, but it was turned down by Karnataka. Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, and the matter is still pending.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is contemplating an all-party meeting soon in connection with the issue.

Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked the Karnataka government to hold an all-party meeting on the Belagavi border dispute with Maharashtra and allow its representative to join the meeting.

In a letter to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka state president of AAP Prithvi Reddy demanded an all-party meeting in Karnataka to resolve the issue and requested him to allow a representative of AAP attend the meeting.

"The time has come for all parties to come together and fight against the attempts made to harm the interest of our state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is committed to protecting the interest of the state and the state government should invite us for the all-party meeting," Prithvi Reddy said in the letter.

"Although the Aam Aadmi Party is yet to be recognized as a national party as per the law of the Election Commission of India. However, in the current scenario, the Aam Aadmi Party can be considered as a national party and called for the meeting," the letter said.

"Therefore, I assure you that our party's contribution to the all-party meeting will be strong, innovative and worthwhile. The Chief Minister should make full efforts in the interest of the state," Prithvi Reddy said in the letter.

( With inputs from ANI )

