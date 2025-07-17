Karnataka Man Alleges Forced Religious Conversion by Wife, Files Police

A shocking case of alleged forced religious conversion has surfaced in Karnataka, where a man has accused his wife and her family of coercing him into changing his religion. The man, identified as Vishal Kumar Gokavi, claimed that his wife not only pressured him to convert to Islam but also threatened to file a rape case against him if he refused to do so. A police case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the revised Indian Penal Code.

According to reports by NDTV, Vishal was in a relationship with a woman named Tahseen Husmani for nearly three years. The couple registered their marriage in November 2024. However, post-marriage, Vishal alleges that Tahseen insisted on performing another wedding according to Islamic rituals. In order to maintain peace and harmony, Vishal agreed, and the two were remarried following Muslim customs in April 2025.

Vishal has now claimed that his name was changed without his consent during the religious ceremony. He further alleged that a Maulvi conducted a religious conversion as part of the Islamic wedding without informing him. A video of the ceremony, which reportedly supports his claims, has also surfaced.

The situation escalated in June 2025 when Vishal’s family began preparing for a Hindu wedding ceremony. Tahseen initially agreed but later backed out, allegedly under pressure from her family. Vishal claimed that Tahseen threatened him with legal consequences, including filing a false case, if he did not proceed with full religious conversion.

Adding to the gravity of the accusations, Vishal stated that Tahseen, along with her mother Begum Bano, pressured him to perform Islamic prayers (namaz) and attend religious gatherings (jamaat). He has submitted these details as part of his official police complaint.

Police are currently investigating the case. Further action will be based on the available evidence and legal review.