Karnataka: Man assaulted for talking to woman in bus, 4 booked
By ANI | Published: April 5, 2023 04:57 AM 2023-04-05T04:57:14+5:30 2023-04-05T05:00:08+5:30
Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], April 5 : A group of people on Tuesday dragged a 22-year-old man out of the bus and assaulted him for allegedly talking to a woman on the bus in Karnataka's Ujire, the police said.
The incident occurred in Ujire of Dakshina Kannada district, Tuesday evening.
"A scuffle erupts between a youth and his acquaintance over a trivial issue," district police said.
The victim has been identified as Mohammed Zahir (22).
Based on the complaint of Zahir, a case has been registered against Nithesh, Sachin, Dinesh and Avinash, police said.
Further details are awaited.
