Karnataka: Man dies by suicide, cites superstar Yash’s views on parenting in WhatsApp note

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Jan 7 A 21-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after leaving behind a WhatsApp message, citing superstar Yash, calling for changes in the education system and parenting approaches, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of Kaisodi village in Sorab taluk of Shivamogga district.

He was found hanging at his residence. Police said Rakesh had completed his graduation and was preparing for competitive examinations for government jobs.

According to the police, Rakesh left a detailed WhatsApp note before taking the extreme step. In the message, he spoke at length about the pressures faced by students and stressed the need for reforms in the education system.

He urged parents and teachers to identify children’s talents at an early age and encourage them accordingly, instead of forcing uniform expectations on all students.

In the note, Rakesh referred to the life experiences of Kannada actor Yash, as narrated in the television programme ‘Weekend with Ramesh’.

He suggested that such real-life stories should be included in school curricula to help students learn practical life lessons and build confidence.

Rakesh also expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as online mental guidance, stating that it had affected his confidence.

He appealed for the removal of mental support-related content from WhatsApp platforms.

He further cautioned parents and teachers against placing excessive pressure on children, drawing a comparison to the way Dronacharya recognised and nurtured Arjuna’s unique abilities.

The note also contained an appeal to society to move away from studying solely for monetary gain and instead motivate children to pursue their interests and talents with dedication and excellence.

A case has been registered at the Soraba police station, and further investigation is underway. Police said they are also counselling the family members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor