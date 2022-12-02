Karnataka man files case against wife for forced religious conversion bid

Bengaluru, Dec 2 A man has lodged a complaint against his wife alleging forceful religious conversion bid in Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

The man has lodged the complaint against his wife and her parents at Mahalakshmi police station.

In 2019, the man, a Hindu working at a welding shop, had love marriage with a Christian girl. But, his wife and her family pressurised him to get converted to Christianity.

He had stated in the complaint that the harassment has become unbearable and his wife and her parents are now giving him life threats to get converted to christianity.

He told police that whenever he went to other states for job, his wife lodges missing complaints deliberately to harass him. He also said that his wife had taken a loan in his name from neighbours.

Details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor