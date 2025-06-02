Karnataka Man Hacked to Death in Broad Daylight Inside Bakery; Chilling CCTV Video Emerges

In a chilling incident that has sparked outrage across Karnataka, a man was brutally hacked to death with machetes inside a bakery in Koppal district on May 31, reportedly over a property dispute. The horrifying act, captured on CCTV, shows the victim, Chenappa Narinal, desperately seeking refuge inside the shop before being chased and killed by a group of armed assailants. The police have arrested seven suspects so far, as a manhunt continues for others involved.According to the report, the CCTV footage shows two of the assailants striking him with machetes, while another hit him on the head with a wooden log.

As the victim ran into the shop, the attackers chased him inside. When he later tried to escape by running out of the bakery, two to three assailants stabbed him. According to the report, police have arrested at least seven individuals, identified as Pramod, Nagaraj, Pradeep, Ravi, Gautam, and two men named Manjunath. Apart from this, police said an operation is underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the murder.

A further probe is also in progress.Lashing out at the law and order in the state, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote, “Law and Order has completely failed in Karnataka. 1) Brutal murder in Koppal caught on camera- v close to Police station. 2) Minor girl gangraped and blackmailed in Belagavi. Where is Ladki Hoon ecosystem ? Karnataka CM & Dy CM busy in chair ki ladai ! Series of brutal rapes have rocked Karnataka but Congress doesn’t care. Who will care for common man & women safety? (sic)"



