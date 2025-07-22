Karnataka: Man, who accused wife of murder attempt on him, booked under Child Marriage Act

Raichur, July 22 A man, who accused his wife of attempting to kill him, has been booked under the Child Marriage Act in Karnataka, police said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the Raichur Women's Police have registered a case against the husband, Tataiah, after confirming that he had married a minor girl aged 15.8 years.

The case has been filed under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Police have also booked Tataiah's mother and his mother-in-law in connection with the offence.

During questioning, the police verified documents and established the age of the wife, which led to the child marriage charges.

Tataiah had initially approached the police, alleging that his wife attempted to kill him by pushing him into the river.

Following this complaint, the State Child Rights Commission directed the Women and Child Welfare Department to take action.

Subsequently, Ravikumar, the Panchayat Development Officer from Devasugur, filed a police complaint on the matter.

The Child Protection Unit has since taken custody of the minor wife and sent her to an observation home.

The Raichur Women's Police have begun a detailed investigation into the case.

The shocking incident recently came to light.

It was alleged that the minor wife, a distant relative of Tataiah, had pushed him into the Krishna River at the Gurjapura barrage in Raichur district while pretending to take his photograph.

Tataiah, who managed to save himself, confronted his wife about the "murder attempt".

A video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Tataiah's family claimed that the couple's relationship had been strained since their marriage.

They further alleged that after pushing Tataiah into the river, the wife showed him slippers.

Although the family said they would not file a police complaint regarding the incident, they stated their intention to pursue a divorce.

The wife had already signed papers consenting to a mutual divorce.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor