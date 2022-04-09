Karnataka minister booked for making communally provocative remarks following Bajrang Dal leader's murder

An FIR was registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Channabasappa SN on charges of making communally provocative statements following the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Harsha on February 20.

Police have registered a case following an order by a local court.

"On the basis of a complaint, we have registered a case; a probe is underway," Shivamogga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor