Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi Injured in Car Accident Near Ambadagatti Village

Karnataka Women and Child Development Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalakar and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi receives minor injuries during car accident near Ambadagatti village in Belgaum district on Tuesday morning, January 14. Hebbalkar's brother along with others were also present in the car during the road accident.

According to the information, the accident occurred when the driver swerved to avoid a dog, and the car crashed into a tree, leaving the minister and her brother injured. Both are reported to be stable and under treatment at the hospital.

Visuals From Hospital

Belagavi, Karnataka: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi sustained minor injuries in a road accident near Ambadagatti village. The accident occurred when the driver swerved to avoid a dog, crashing into a tree pic.twitter.com/b1MkMUtF2x — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2025

The accident took place when Hebbalkar was returning from Bengaluru after attending a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Monday. They were travelling to Belagavi district by road as it was late in the evening, as there was no flight available from Bengaluru to Belagavi at that time.

Also Read | Ghodbunder Road Accident: One Dead, One Seriously Injured by 15-Year-Old Boy in Thane West.

Around 5.30 in the morning, when her car was travelling near Kittur, suddenly a dog came in front of the car. The driver swerved the vehicle to avoid the dog but lost control of the steering, and the car collided with a tree on the roadside.