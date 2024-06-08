Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil denies involvement in tribal corporation scam

Bengaluru, June 8 Amid BJP's demand for his resignation over alleged scam in Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and the suicide of a Tribal Welfare Board employee, state Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Saturday denied involvement in the crime.

Speaking to reporters here, Minister Patil claimed that only references to his office were being made.

"I did not attend the office on May 26, in light of the model code of conduct. If there is an allegation that a meeting was held on that day, let there be an investigation," he said.

"There is no reference to the Medical Education Minister. The references are made only to the office of the state Medical Education Ministry. Many people visit a minister's office. However, I did not go to the office on the said date. The CCTV footage will reveal the truth. When there is no connection, how can my resignation be demanded?" Patil said.

"When I inquired, the office staff told me that no meeting occurred. If called for an investigation, I will attend. I work honestly. If the meeting was held in my office, initiate action. There is absolutely no role of mine," Patil said.

It is alleged that after the scandal was reported, a meeting was held at Minister Patil's office with B. Nagendra, the former minister who stepped down following the allegations, and Corporation Chairman, Congress MLA Basavaraj Daddal, to manage the consequences and hush up the case.

