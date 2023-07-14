Karnataka Monk Murder: The accused mobile phone seized and sent to the forensic lab

As the investigation of Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj’s murder case is accelerating, a number of things are coming out. The police team led by DYSP Basavaraja Yaligara took the accused to the place where the diary was burnt, examined the remaining part of the diary which was partially burnt, recovered two mobile phones, and sent them to the forensic laboratory. The accused had supplied sand for the construction and was close to the Jain monks. It is to be noted that the accused Narayan bought two tipper lorries within a few months and started supplying sand. The second accused HasanabMakkul Dalayat was the driver of these lorries.

The accused who had taken a loan to buy a lorry had not returned the money. And hence, the monk was asking him to return the money. In this backdrop, the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill the monk. Police said that after the murder the diary and the bloody clothes were burnt to destroy. Then he put the body in the gunny bag and took it to Katakabhavi’s field on the bike and decided to throw it into a borewell. When the whole body could not be thrown away, the body was cut into pieces. The investigation showed that the murder was done with the intent of money.