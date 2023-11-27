Karnataka 'moral policing': Bajrang Dal activists question young woman for riding with colleague on scooter

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Nov 27 An incident of moral policing was reported from Mangaluru in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Monday evening, leading to tension in the area, police said.

Following the incident, youths of two religions gathered and got into heated argument in the Morgans Gate area.

According to the police, a young woman from Chikkamagaluru was riding a scooter with a young man from a different religion. They both worked at a stall in Mangaluru.

Bajrang Dal activists, noticing them moving together for some time, chased and stopped them for questioning, shouting at the girl for being with a boy from another community.

Upon learning about the incident, youths from both religions rushed to the spot and engaged in an argument.

The Pandeshwara police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd, while taking the duo to the police station and are investigating the matter.

