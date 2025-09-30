Karnataka: Mysterious Blast in Hassan Village House Leaves Couple Critically Injured; Investigation Underway

A mysterious explosion occurred at a house in Halliyur village, Alur taluk, Hassan district, Karnataka, on Monday night. A couple living there sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Hassan District Hospital for treatment. While the family has claimed the incident was caused by a cylinder blast, police have raised doubts after discovering certain metal objects at the site. The actual reason behind the explosion remains unclear, and authorities are not ruling out other possibilities.

Karnataka | A suspicious explosion reported in a house in Halliyur village, Alur taluk, Hassan district. A couple critically injured in the incident. The injured have been shifted to Hassan District Hospital. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

Both the police and forensic teams have launched a detailed investigation to determine the cause and ensure whether foul play was involved.

More details awaited.