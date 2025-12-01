Karnataka PhD scholar attempts suicide alleging harassment; varsity VC issues clarification

Bengaluru, Dec 1 An incident involving a PhD student from Rani Chennamma University (RCU) in Karnataka's Belagavi district attempting suicide at her residence in Chikkodi, after allegedly being harassed by university authorities and denied her PhD degree without justification, came to light on Monday.

The incident was reported from the limits of Chikkodi police station.

"The victim had completed her research and submitted her thesis six months ago. However, she alleged that the university intentionally withheld her degree. She also levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment and targeted harassment against her research guide K.L.N. Murthy, Vice-Chancellor C. M. Thyagaraja and Registrar Santosh Kamagouda," the police said.

The student had earlier filed a complaint before the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar accusing her guide, Murthy, of sexual harassment. Although the issue was later addressed and action initiated against Murthy, she alleged that she continued to be targeted, and was denied her PhD degree despite fulfilling all academic requirements.

Meanwhile, addressing the media on Monday, Rani Chennamma University Vice-Chancellor C. M. Thyagaraja issued a detailed clarification. He confirmed that the student was pursuing research in the Department of History and had submitted her thesis as required.

He said the student began her research in 2021 and completed it in 2025. After she accused her guide of harassment, the matter was placed before the Syndicate, which ordered an inquiry.

"The preliminary report found Professor Murthy guilty of harassment, and we had decided to take action. He was suspended through a formal order," the VC stated.

Thyagaraja said the student subsequently withdrew her complaint, but the Syndicate again took up the matter and considered granting the degree. However, since no final decision could be taken before the convocation, the PhD degree could not be awarded at the event.

A special Syndicate meeting has been convened on December 4, where a final decision on awarding her PhD will be taken, he said. Police have taken up further investigation.

According to police, the female student had consumed more than "19 tablets" on Sunday evening and was rushed to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital in Belagavi, where she received emergency treatment and is now reported to be out of danger.

Earlier, an internal grievances redressal committee investigated the complaint and submitted a report on July 14, 2025. The committee found the charge to be prima facie true, concluding that Prof. Murthy misused his position and that his actions constituted sexual harassment under relevant laws.

