Karnataka Police performs last rites of its canine squad dog Geetha with full honours

Karnataka Police on Sunday performed the last rites of its 11-year-old dog Geetha with full honours in Mangaluru.

Geetha, a labrador retriever dog who had served in the canine squad of the police department passed away on Saturday.

She used to be extensively deployed in the security and explosive detection work during the arrival of VVIPs and other huge public gatherings.

( With inputs from ANI )

