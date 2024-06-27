Karnataka Police seek Instagram's cooperation in fan murder case

Bengaluru, June 27 The Karnataka Police have sought Instagram's cooperation in the investigation of the murder case, which involved jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, his ‘partner’ Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, sources said on Wednesday.

The police investigating the case have requested Instagram to provide information on the messages sent by deceased Renukaswamy to Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda. Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, has allegedly sent some lewd messages to Pavithra Gowda on Instagram, after which he was kidnapped, brutally tortured and murdered, police sources said.

Police, despite extensive efforts, failed to find Renukaswamy's mobile phone and thus, have written a letter to Instagram, the sources added.

Police have also written a letter to the Income Tax (I-T) Department, informing the latter about the seizure of Rs 70 lakh from the accused during investigations. The sources said that the I-T Department needs to be informed if anyone is in possession of more than Rs 10 lakh cash. Police had seized Rs 37.40 lakh from the residence of jailed actor Darshan. They had also recovered Rs 30 lakh from another accused, which he allegedly received to dispose of Renukaswamy's body and surrender before the police to save Darshan. Rs 3 lakh was seized from the residence of Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi.

Meanwhile, authorities have shifted four out of the 17 accused arrested in the case to Tumakuru prison from Bengaluru's Central Prison. The accused Ravishankar, Nikhil, Keshav and Karthik have been shifted to Tumakuru prison.

The authorities had told the court that there is a possibility of accused persons targeting each other in the backdrop of their confessions before the police.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated in Chitradurga on Wednesday that four accused have been shifted as it is not appropriate to keep all the accused in one place.

