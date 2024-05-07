Karnataka Polling Areas Battle Heatwave Conditions as Temperature Soar During Elections

As Karnataka braces for elections in 14 key segments today, voters contend with sweltering conditions reminiscent of a heat wave. Despite intermittent showers across the state, temperatures soar between 38 and 44 degrees Celsius in many districts, intensifying the challenge for voters as they head to the polls.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena told PTI that they have factored in information on north Karnataka region witnessing higher than usual temperatures and have made all necessary arrangements to ensure that people are not deterred from coming out of their homes to vote. “Fans and drinking water in the waiting areas as well as ambulances on standby are some of the arrangements made keeping the harsh weather in mind,” he added.

The maximum temperatures predicted for the 14 constituencies are as follows: Chikkodi (39 degrees Celsius), Belgaum (38), Bagalkot (43), Bijapur (43), Gulbarga (43), Raichur (43.2), Bidar (41.5), Koppal (43.2), Bellary (41), Haveri (35.4), Dharwad (39.8), Uttara Kannada (37), Davangere (39.5), and Shimoga (39). Despite the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for most of these districts, Karnataka State Natural...