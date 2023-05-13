Karnataka polls: Congress directs winning candidates to secure in Bengaluru to prevent "Operation Lotus"

The Karnataka Assembly election results are scheduled to be announced today, but ahead of the declaration, the Congress, BJP, and JDS have started planning for forming the next government. The Congress has instructed its candidates to travel to Bengaluru, where the winners will be secured to prevent any attempt of "Operation Lotus" by the BJP. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R K Singh has revealed that the ruling party has a Plan B in place if it fails to secure a clear majority.

Based on some post-poll surveys, the Congress is optimistic about forming the government, while the BJP is asserting that it can form the government independently.

The Congress leadership has instructed its candidates to gather in Bengaluru and stay at designated locations. Senior party leaders have advised the candidates not to succumb to any temptations, as the Congress is confident of getting the opportunity to form the government.

After the victory was confirmed, sources report that the district Congress president was instructed to bring the winning candidates to Bengaluru and house them in a resort until the formation of the government. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed apprehension that the BJP might attempt to lure Congress MLAs if the party does not obtain a clear majority.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala had a two-hour discussion with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence. Surjewala, who is considered a front-runner for the Chief Minister's position, also held a video conference with state President D.K. Shivakumar and other party leaders.

If the Congress falls short of a majority by a few seats, it plans to attract winning candidates from independent and other parties. The Congress is currently making efforts to approach independent candidate Puttaswamy Gowda from Gauribidanur and NCP candidate R.K. Shankar from Ranebennur, who are likely to win, to join their party.