Karnataka polls: Race for chief minister position heats up in Karnataka Congress

Vote counting for the Karnataka Assembly elections commenced at 7 am today, with reports indicating that the Congress party is currently in the lead.

The Congress party has taken a formidable lead in the Karnataka state elections, with over 100 seats in their favor. However, the lead appears to be fluctuating constantly. The Congress party's alliance has uplifted the spirits of its workers in the state. At the same time, the race for the chief minister's position has commenced within the Congress party in Karnataka, with the names of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah being touted for the position.

The Congress party is nearing a majority in the Karnataka state elections, with party leaders stating that the people of Karnataka have chosen Congress this time around. As a result, discussions have emerged regarding the selection of the next chief minister from the Congress party.

In Karnataka, both the Congress and the BJP camps have been engaged in heightened activities. The Congress party is making efforts to prevent any potential horse-trading. As the vote counting process is currently underway, the Congress party is leading as per the latest results. In the meantime, a significant development has surfaced.

The Congress party has summoned all its MLAs to Bengaluru to prevent any possible horse-trading attempts. The exact motive behind this move is yet to be disclosed. However, the question of who will be appointed as the chief minister of Karnataka if the Congress party comes to power has been the topic of discussion not only within the party but also across the country.

K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are both contenders for the chief minister's position, and the competition between them is intense. Siddaramaiah is a former chief minister of Karnataka, while D K Shivakumar is known for his troubleshooting skills.

Both Congress and BJP are mobilizing their elected leaders and MLAs in Karnataka, while JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, seen as the potential kingmaker, has been approached by BJP central leaders for discussions. Meanwhile, some Congress leaders have also been in touch with JD(S). With the majority figure constantly changing, both parties are making significant moves to secure their position in the state assembly.