Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah expresses confidence people would vote for the Congress, remove BJP govt

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9 : Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed confidence that the people of Karnataka would vote for the Congress and remove the BJP government in the assembly election on May 10.

"I think people will change the current govt and will bring the Congress govt. People are very enthusiastic to vote for Congress party," said former Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah while speaking to media on Tuesday.

While contradicting former state chief, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the people of the state have already decided to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to , CM Bommai said, "Karnataka people have already decided to vote for BJP. I request them to vote for development, progress, and strong education and healthcare system in the state". "We believe in Lord Hanuman and Ram; they are our source of strength. I pray to them every day, today I prayed in public," he added.

Earlier the Congress mfesto said that the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Orgsations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such orgsations," the mfesto said.

Polling for Karnataka elections will take place on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

