Karnataka: Railway Police felicitate 70-year-old woman who averted train accident

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 : The Railway Police on Tuesday felicitated a 70-year-old woman Chandravathi in Mangaluru who averted a train accident on March 21.

The 70-year-old lady, Chandravathi averted a train accident by waving a red cloth to the loco pilot to prevent the train from approaching a tree that fell on the railway track.

The incident occurred on March 21 at Mandara between the Padil-Jokatte stretch in Mangaluru.

Around 2.10 PM, a tree fell on the railway track. A train from Mangaluru to Mumbai was about to pass through the same spot within a short time.

Chandravati, who sensed danger, immediately took a piece of red cloth and waved at the loco pilot. Taking it as a serious issue, the loco pilot slowed down the train and stopped it ahead of the fallen tree.

The Railway Police felicitated Chandravathi with all the senior officials present over there.

