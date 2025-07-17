Karnataka Rains: 17 Vehicles Damaged as College Compound Wall Collapses In Maryhill (Watch Video)

Around 17 vehicles were badly damaged when the compound wall of Vikas College in Karnataka’s Maryhill collapsed causing significant damage to multiple parked vehicles following heavy rains. According to eyewitnesses, nearly 8 to 10 two-wheelers and a car parked beneath the wall were damaged as the structure gave way. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Residents rushed out on hearing a loud crash and immediately alerted local authorities.

Mangaluru, Karnataka: A portion of the compound wall at Vikas College in Maryhill collapsed yesterday night, damaging 17 two-wheelers and an Innova car parked in a garage. No casualties were reported, but the vehicles suffered significant damage pic.twitter.com/R4Jjczz8Hr — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2025

Emergency teams arrived at the spot and cleared the debris to prevent further hazards. Mangaluru and neighbouring areas in Dakshina Kannada district in coastal Karnataka bore the brunt of heavy rain since July 16 night, with landslips reported on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway, near Mangaluru International Airport, and the Circuit House at Bejai.A landslip at Mannagundi in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada blocked movement of vehicles on Manglauru-Bengaluru National Highway 75. Police estimate that the debris will be removed after noon. Hence, Dakshina Kannada police have told motorists to use alternate routes to reach Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

With Mangaluru, Bantwal, Sullia and surrounding taluks witnessing heavy rains, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools and PU colleges in the district on Thursday.Many low lying areas were flooded including Kottara Chowki, Malemar, Mahaveer (Pumpwell) junction.