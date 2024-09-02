Karnataka Rains: Cyclone Asna Devastates Crops and Homes, Disrupts Daily Life

Cyclone Asna caused heavy rain in Kalaburgi, Yadgiri, Bidar, Vijayapur districts on Sunday and owing to which many houses collapsed. The ditches are overflowing. Some places are disconnected. The rain continued in some places today. People's lives are in mayhem.The whole district had heavy rain, including Kalaburagi City, Sedam town in Kalaburagi, Kamalapur, Chittapur, Chincholi, Jewargi, Nelogi, Khajuri, Yadrami villages.

The river Kagina which comes on the Chittapur route of Shahaba overflowed and a huge amount of water seeped into the fields. The welfare fields were flooded and the crops were destroyed. Due to the rain, the water started overflowing in the lake pits and no loss of life was reported. Crops were damaged due to rain and the farmers faced hardship.

Continuous rain across the district: In view of the downpour, Karnataka’s Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) has announced a holiday for all government, private, and aided schools in the district today (September 2) in the interest of the children on the instructions of the District Collector. District In-charge Minister Priyank Khar has appealed to the public to take precautions in view of the announcement of orange and yellow alerts in the wake of extensive rains in the district. Damage to 38 houses in Bidar It has been raining continuously throughout Bidar district and 38 houses in the district have been partially damaged.