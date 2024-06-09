Karnataka Rains: Several Parts Of Bengaluru Face Waterlogging After Heavy Downpour

The recent heavy downpour in Karnataka has once again brought Bengaluru to a standstill, with several parts of the city facing severe waterlogging. As the rain lashes the urban landscape, streets in areas like Koramangala, Jayanagar, and Electronic City have transformed into temporary waterways, causing disruptions in daily life and traffic chaos.

Areas like Koramangala, Jayanagar, and Electronic City are among the worst affected, with reports of waterlogging causing inconvenience to residents and commuters alike. Inadequate stormwater drains and encroachment of natural waterways exacerbate the situation, turning roads into temporary streams and causing traffic snarls.

The IMD said thunderstorms in Bengaluru and certain areas of south Karnataka on Saturday marked the arrival of the monsoon. The heavy rainfall on Sunday resulted in waterlogging at 58 different areas, with 206 trees uprooted and branches falling at 41 locations. Following this, operations of the Namma Metro Purple Line were stopped between Indiranagar and MG Road due to a tree branch obstructing the tracks.