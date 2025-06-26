Karnataka Rains: Two Youths Drown as Varada River Overflows Amid Heavy Showers (Watch Video)

Karnataka continues to reel under the onslaught of relentless monsoon rains for the fifth consecutive day, with widespread heavy downpours causing rivers to swell and triggering dangerous conditions across multiple districts.A tragic incident unfolded in Haveri district when two young men drowned while attempting to cross a flooded bridge-cum-barrage connecting Haveri town to Kalasur village. The Varada River, swollen by incessant rainfall in the hilly catchment areas, overflowed and submerged the bridge, turning it into a perilous crossing point.

Despite repeated warnings from local authorities and the visibly dangerous conditions, the duo attempted to wade through the flooded structure but were swept away by the forceful current. Rescue operations were launched immediately, with teams deployed to locate the missing individuals. However, the ongoing high water levels and swift currents have made recovery efforts extremely challenging. The identities of the victims have not yet been officially released. Authorities have intensified monitoring along vulnerable riverbanks and low-lying areas, as fears of flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging grow. In response to the worsening weather, holidays have been declared for schools in several affected districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for multiple coastal and hilly regions in Karnataka, cautioning residents about the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days. The State Disaster Management Authorities have urged the public to stay away from rivers, water bodies, and landslide-prone zones. People are also advised to avoid unnecessary travel and closely follow official advisories for their safety.

