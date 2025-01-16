Karnataka: Rape accused tries to escape police custody, shot in leg

Ballary, Jan 16 A rape accused, who tried to escape from police custody when he was taken to the crime spot to recreate the scene, was shot in the leg in Torangal town of Karnataka's Ballary district on Thursday.

According to police, the accused attacked the police personnel when he was brought to the crime scene to conduct mahajar (documenting records regarding the details of a crime scene investigation).

The accused was identified as 26-year-old Manjunath, a resident of Kamalapura in Vijayanagara district.

The incident of rape had taken place on Monday. After getting the complaint, the police formed three teams and Manjunath was arrested in Hulagi of Koppal district.

When he was brought to the crime scene as part of the investigation process, he assaulted police constable Raghupathy and tried to escape.

Police Sub-Inspector Dakesh had opened fire on the accused and shot him in the right leg. The accused had been admitted to the VIMS Hospital.

On January 13, the accused in an inebriated state lured the minor girl away and rape her. The accused Manjunath observed the girl's movements and took her away when she was playing in front of her house. The movements of the accused were captured on the CCTV.

The child had suffered internal injuries and severe bleeding. After finding the girl, the people shifted her to a government hospital and the doctors conducted surgery on her. The police had registered a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). The girl who is being treated at the hospital is out of danger.

An incident of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl was reported on Monday in Bengaluru. The incident was reported when the victim's father was out at work and his mother had gone to collect firewood lying on the fourth floor of the building.

When the accused, who also worked as a mason, found the victim alone, he raped her in an inebriated state. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Abhisheik Kumar from Bihar, has been arrested.

