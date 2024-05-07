Karnataka registers 54.20 per cent turnout, Chikkodi tops with 59.65 per cent voting

Bengaluru, May 7 Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 54.20 per cent voting for its remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats, where polling was held in the fourth round of the general elections, as of 3 p.m., officials said.

The Chikkodi Parliamentary seat, which witnesses a tough fight between BJP’s Anna Saheb Jolle and Priyanka Jarkiholi, the daughter of state PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, recorded the highest voting at 59.69 per cent, against 45.69 per cent by 1 p.m.

The Kalaburagi seat from where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is contesting recorded 47.67 per cent voting - the lowest in the state so far. He faces sitting MP Umesh Jadhav of the BJP.

The high-profile Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, from where former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra faces late CM S. Bangarappa’s daughter Geetha Shivarajkumar and expelled BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, recorded 57.96 per cent voting, against 44.98 per cent till 1 p.m., 27.22 per cent till 11 a.m. and 11.39 per cent till 9 a.m.

Uttara Kannada Parliamentary seat registered a voter turnout of 55.98 per cent. Former Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri of the BJP faces Congress candidate Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar here.

Another high-profile Parliamentary seat Dharwad from where Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is contesting against Congress poll debutant Vinod Asuti had seen 55 per cent voting, up from 40.61 per cent by 1 p.m.

The Haveri and Belagavi constituencies, from where former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, respectively, are the BJP candidates, logged 58.45 per cent and 53.85 per cent turnout.

Ballary Lok Sabha seat saw 56.76 per cent polling, Bagalkot 54.95 per cent, Bijapur 49.88 per cent, Raichur 49.04 per cent, Bidar 49.89 per cent, Koppal 55.06 per cent, and Davanagere 57.31 per cent.

The by-election for the Shorapur Assembly constituency in Yadgir district, also being held simultaneously, recorded 53.83 per cent turnout. The BJP has fielded Raju Gowda aka Narasimha Naik as its candidate and Raja Venugopal Naik is the Congress candidate. The bye-election is being held following the death of the Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik.

