Karnataka Road Accident: 4 Dead, 33 Injured After Speeding Bus Overturns in Chitradurga

Four people were killed and 30 others injured when a passenger bus overturned in Holalkere town of Chitradurga district in Karnataka on early Sunday morning. According to the police the private bus was heading to Gokarna from Bengaluru when the mishap took place near Anjaneya Temple on the outskirt of Holalkere Town.

An official said the accident occured during wee hours of Sunday morning at around 5 AM when the driver of the private bus, which was heading to Gokarna from Bengaluru, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the crash.The bus overturned, killing four passengers on the spot and leaving around 30 injured, they said, adding that injured have been rushed to the Holalkere Taluk Hospital where the condition of eight of the injured victims is stated to be critical. The injured have been shifted to Holalkere Taluk Hospital while the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary," said an official.