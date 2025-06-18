Karnataka Road Accident: Speeding Delivery Truck Kills Two Youths Near Poshettihalli; Driver Absconds

In a early morning accident, two men lost their lives when a speeding canter collided head-on with their motorcycle near Poshettihalli village in Manchenahalli taluk around 5:30 am. The victims, identified as Krishnappa (30) and Prakash (24), were on their way to work when the fatal crash occurred. Both men died on the spot due to the severity of the impact. According to eyewitnesses, the canter, reportedly moving at high speed, veered into the wrong lane and hit the bike. The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving the victims without aid. Residents claim that police arrived significantly late, further fueling local outrage.

This accident has once again highlighted long-standing concerns over road safety in the area. Locals pointed out that the stretch of road near Poshettihalli is notoriously dangerous, with frequent accidents caused by overspeeding and the complete absence of speed breakers or proper signage. They have repeatedly appealed to local authorities to install speed-calming measures, but little has been done so far. Residents have called for an immediate response from the Public Works Department and local administration to install speed breakers and improve road safety infrastructure in the area to prevent further loss of life.