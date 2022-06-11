Karnataka RS election result: BJP bags 3 seats, Congress wins 1

The BJP on Friday won three out of the four seats in the Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka while the Congress bagged the fourth seat.

The JD(S), which had fielded its lone candidate did not win any seat today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and MLC Lehar Singh Siroya won the three seats for the BJP while the fourth seat was bagged by Jairam Ramesh for Congress.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, who is based in Karnataka, said that BJP's candidates for RS elections from Karnataka - FM Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and MLC Lehar Singh Siroya have won.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Union Minister Smt @nsitharaman, senior leaders Shri @Jaggesh2 and Shri Lehar Singh on being elected to the Rajya Sabha. I am confident that they will contribute to the progress of Karnataka and serve Bharata Mata to the best of their abilities," tweeted CT Ravi.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said to media persons, "Going by the overwhelming response all over the state, we are confident of winning all the 4 seats in the Legislative Council polls."

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport Bommai had said, "I am on a campaign trail in Belagavi and Hubballi. Going by the campaign and the public response so far, I am confident of BJP winning all the 4 seats."

Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states were held on June 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

