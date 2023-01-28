Karnataka: Sale of meat banned within BBMP limits on Jan 30

The Bengaluru civic body has issued a notice prohibiting the slaughtering and sale of meat within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits on January 30 in view of Sarvodaya Day (Martys' Day).

"On the occasion of "Sarvodaya Day" on Monday: 30-01-2023, the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in shops under the jurisdiction of Bangalore Municipal Corporation is completely prohibited," the notice read.

Meanwhile, BBMP issued a notice to restaurants and proprietors of meat stalls near the Yelahanka Air Force Station to stop the sale of meat and non-vegetarian dishes from January 30 to February 20.

According to the BBMP officials, the decision was taken as the non-vegetarian food littered in public places attracts lots of scavenger birds, especially kites, which could cause mid-air mishaps.

( With inputs from ANI )

