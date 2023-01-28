Karnataka: Sale of meat, non-veg dishes banned within 10 km of Bengaluru Aero India Show

The Bengaluru civic body has issued a notice prohibiting the sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station in view of the Aero India 2023.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notice to restaurants and proprietors of meat stalls near the Yelahanka Air Force Station to stop the sale of meat and non-vegetarian dishes from January 30 to February 20.

"It is intimated that, Aero India-2023 show is scheduled to be held at Air force station Yelahanka from 13.02.2023 to 17.02.2023. On account of this, it is to the notice of general public and Proprietors of meat stalls, Non-vegetarian hotels/Restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition on serving/sale of Non- vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Air Force station Yelahanka from 30th January 2023 to 20th February 2023." the notice stated.

"Any violation of this will attract punishment under BBMP act 2020 and Indian Aircraft rules 1937 rule 91," the notice added.

According to the BBMP officials, the decision was taken as the non-vegetarian food littered in public places attract lots of scavenger birds, especially kites, which could cause mid-air mishaps.

The 14th edition of the Aero India is scheduled to be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka from February 13 to 17. Organised by the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Bengaluru the five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries as well as an aerial display by IAF.

Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think tanks from across the world. Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of Make in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

