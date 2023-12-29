Karnataka school headmistress suspended for indulging in 'romantic' photoshoot with student

Chikkaballapur, (Karnataka), Dec 29 The Karnataka Education Department on Friday suspended a government school headmistress, who indulged in a romantic photoshoot with a Class 10 student during a students' tour.

Acting on a complaint by parents in Chintamani taluk in Chikkaballapur district, Block Education Officer V. Umadevi visited the school to investigate. After gathering information and statements, she had submitted a report, on the basis of which Deputy Director of Public Instruction Bailajinappa issued the suspension order.

Sources said that the headmistress claimed that she shared a "mother-son" relationship with the student and both the student and teacher had claimed that the photos were meant to be private but got leaked, sparking off a big controversy.

Parents had demanded action against the headmistress for indulging in the romantic photo shoot during a tour, after its video went viral on social media on Thursday, evoking outrage from various people and parents, who slammed her for engaging in such inappropriate behaviour.

In the photos, the student and headmistress were seen posing in various objectionable ways. The student is seen kissing her on the cheeks and pulling her saree. He is also seen lifting the teacher in his arms. The headmistress is also seen hugging and behaving romantically with the student in the video.

The incident took place when students from a government school in a village from were on a trip.

The parents had sought action against the headmistress and also went to the school and confronted her. They filed a complaint regarding her behaviour with the Block Education Officer and demanded an investigation.

