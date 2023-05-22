Karnataka school teacher suspended for criticising Siddaramaiah govt

A government school teacher in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district was suspended on Sunday for allegedly criticising the newly formed Siddaramaiah government.Shanthamurthy MG, a teacher working at Kanubennahalli government school in Chitradurga’s Hosadurga, was critical of the state government and its freebies. In a Facebook post, Shanthamurthy said, “What else can you do without giving Freebies”.

In his post, the school teacher mentioned the debt incurred during different CM tenure.“Debt during the tenure of former CMs - S M Krishna was Rs 3,590 crore, Dharam Singh Rs 15,635 crore, HD Kumaraswamy Rs 3,545 crore, BS Yeddiyurappa Rs 25,653 crore, DV Sadananda Gowda Rs 9,464 crore, Jagadish Shettar Rs 13,464 crore and Siddaramaiah Rs 2,42,000 crores,” Shanthamurthy wrote in the post.Field Education Officer L Jayappa issued a suspension order on Saturday.“Shantamurthy, a suspended teacher, had violated the government service rules by mentioning the debts incurred during the previous governments while Siddaramaiah was taking oath as the new chief minister on Saturday,” read the suspension order.

