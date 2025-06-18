Karnataka security guard held for uploading nude videos, 13,500 obscene images found on phone

Ballary (Karnataka), June 18 A security guard in Karnataka's Ballari district was arrested by the Mumbai Police, in coordination with the state police, on charges of uploading nude photos and videos of women and 13,500 obscene screenshots of women were found on his mobile phone, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested in Sandur and has been identified as Shubham Kumar Manoj Kumar Singh, 25. Police stated that he had obtained a diploma in computer software skills in Delhi and was working at a private company in Sandur town.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused used to coerce women into making video calls and pressured them to strip. When they refused, he allegedly created fake social media accounts and uploaded their obscene pictures and videos.

The police recovered 13,500 screenshots containing explicit images of women from his mobile phone.

According to officials, the accused had created multiple fake profiles using women’s names and was addicted to uploading nude and obscene content. He had reportedly created 10 fake accounts and more than 90 email IDs to carry out his activities.

The case came to light after a female student from Mumbai lodged a complaint. The Mumbai police tracked down Shubham using technical surveillance, gathered information about his location, and arrested him from Ballari. Further investigation is on.

On March 29, in a shocking incident, an elderly couple committed suicide after being harassed and blackmailed by cybercriminals for ransom in Karnataka’s Belagavi district in Karnataka.

The incident was reported from Beedi village near Khanapura town. The deceased have been identified as 83-year-old Diago Nazarath, a retired railway employee, and his 79-year-old wife, Pavia Nazarath.

According to the police, the cybercriminals had contacted the elderly couple a month ago over the phone, posing as law enforcement officials. They falsely claimed to have nude photos and videos of the couple and made video calls to intimidate them. The criminals then demanded a ransom, threatening to leak the alleged content on social media if the couple refused to pay.

