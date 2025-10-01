Karnataka: Shakti free travel scheme goes into International Book of Records

Bengaluru, Oct 1 The ambitious 'Shakti' free travel scheme for women launched by the Congress-led Karnataka government has now been recognised with the International Book of Records – World Record of Excellence, stated the official release by the Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday.

"The Karnataka Government’s ambitious women empowerment initiative 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus travel for women, has achieved yet another global milestone. With over 500 crore free tickets issued to women, the scheme has now been recognised with the International Book of Records – World Record of Excellence," the statement said.

The 'Shakti' scheme had already been listed in the Golden Book of World Records, according to the statement.

Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Transport and Muzrai, has extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the officers, employees, and labour union leaders of the four State Road Transport Corporations for their contribution to this achievement.

"The 'Shakti' scheme has empowered women in the state economically, socially, and professionally. Its implementation across different states of India stands as a testimony to its success," Minister Reddy stated.

Minister Reddy further expressed pride that the scheme has now added another world record to its credit and also extended congratulations to all women passengers.

The certificate of International Book of Records, World Records of Excellence states that KSRTC, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWRTC), Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and government of Karnataka are record holders.

The certificate further mentioned, "The world record of highest number of bus rides women availed via the free travel scheme in Karnataka (mass) was achieved by KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, KKRTC, Minister Ramalinga Reddy, government of Karnataka on July 16, 2025 from Bengaluru (Karnataka) India. 500 crore bus rides availed by women under the Shakti scheme, launched by the Karnataka government on June 11, 2023, to promote women's empowerment, as of records up to July 16, 2025."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor