Karnataka: Shivakumar accepts Deputy CM post in larger interest of Congress

Chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday confirmed that he has agreed to take deputy Chief minister post “in larger interest of the party”.“We have a commitment for Karnataka. Parliament elections are there. So in larger interest for the party I have agreed for the formula,” said Shivakumar.

“More responsibility is on me now to serve Karnataka. We have to deliver,” added DKS. The Congress party has reached the decision with the two leaders agreeing to a rotational formula. Siddaramaiah will be the CM for a period of 2.5 years. After which, Shivakumar will be takeover as the CM. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to invite opposition leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka chief minister and deputy chief minister, according to sources.They said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rai Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders will attend the event