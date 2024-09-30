Karnataka Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Suffers Stroke After Getting Free Head Massage at Salon

A recent incident involving a 30-year-old man in Karnataka has raised concerns about the risks associated with head massages. Although many people seek head massages for relaxation, they can occasionally lead to serious health problems if not performed properly. The man initially brushed off pain but later showed signs of a stroke, including difficulty speaking and weakness on one side. These symptoms were traced back to a rupture in the carotid artery caused by aggressive twisting of his neck during the massage.

Doctors caution that applying too much pressure or using incorrect techniques can damage blood vessels, potentially resulting in a stroke—sometimes referred to as a "salon stroke" or "beauty parlor stroke." This type of stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted, which can lead to life-threatening complications.

A similar incident occurred in Hyderabad in 2022 when a 50-year-old woman suffered a stroke while washing her hair at a salon, experiencing dizziness and nausea. These incidents highlight the importance of being careful with massages or treatments involving the neck and head, particularly in salons where staff may not be properly trained. To minimize risks, it is recommended to seek out professional, trained therapists for head massages and to avoid applying excessive pressure on sensitive areas like the neck and spine.