Karnataka Shocker: Bus Carrying 30 Passengers Catches Fire in Bengaluru (Watch Video)

A moving bus with 30 passengers on board caught fire in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. The passengers had a narrow escape after the engine of the BMTC bus burst into flames near the Anil Kumble Circle in Bengaluru. All passengers were promptly disembarked, and firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. No injuries were reported. The alert driver jumped to action and immediately emptied the bus, ensuring no one was injured in the fire, said sources in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Karnataka, Bengaluru: A BMTC bus caught fire on MG Road. The engine caught fire near Anil Kumble Circle. All 30 passengers on board were promptly disembarked, and firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. No injuries were reported pic.twitter.com/KkAOEnAUwd — IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2024

The bus belongs to the Koramangala depot. Videos taken by passersby showed the bus on fire and plumes of smoke rising from it as firefighters tried to put it off. BMTC sources said the engine caught fire when the driver turned on its ignition on MG road. Prima facie, it seems the engine was overheated, they added. There were 30 passengers in the bus at the time of the fire, but the alert driver evacuated them in time and informed the firefighters, the sources said. Senior BMTC officials are at the spot examining the reason behind the fire. Proper action will be taken once the report is ready, said the sources in the BMTC.

