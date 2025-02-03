Karnataka Shocker: Drunk Man Rams Car onto Railway Tracks at Tyakal Station, Kolar

A shocking incident unfolded at Tyakal railway station in Maluru taluka of Kolar district, Karnataka, when a drunk man drove his car onto the station premises and then onto the railway tracks. The incident occurred late Saturday night when the driver, identified as Rakesh, rammed his Maruti Swift Dzire into the railway station. The car descended from the steps in front of the railway ticket counter, drove across the platform, and finally came to a stop on the railway tracks.

The railway staff was left in shock, witnessing the scene that looked straight out of a movie. Fortunately, there was no loss of life. Railway authorities, who were alerted immediately, confirmed that Rakesh was intoxicated at the time of the incident. With the help of a JCB, the vehicle was removed from the tracks.

Tekal railway station is a crucial junction with frequent train movement. If a train had arrived at the time, it could have led to a major accident. Thankfully, no train was approaching at that moment, preventing a possible catastrophe.