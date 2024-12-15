Karnataka Shocker: Man Caught Sexually Assaulting Stray Dog, In Ramanagara Beaten by Locals

In a disturbing incident reported from Karnataka's Ramanagara district, a man was allegedly caught sexually assaulting a stray dog near Sathanur Road in Channapatna town on Saturday.

Local residents, shocked by the act, intervened, apprehended the accused, and handed him over to the police after subjecting him to a beating.

The police identified the suspect as Basava and are currently interrogating him. However, no formal complaint has been filed, as the individuals who detained him declined to register a case.

Amid growing outrage from animal rights activists and the public, authorities are considering filing a suo motu case against the accused.