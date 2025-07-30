Karnataka: SIT to excavate three suspected mass grave sites at Dharamsthala today

Mangaluru, July 30 The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mass grave allegations at a prominent Hindu pilgrimage centre in Mangaluru district is set to excavate three burial sites on Wednesday, sources confirmed.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the authorities have decided to expedite the process and have formed three teams to oversee the excavation.

The excavation will be carried out in the presence of three tehsildars. Since all three burial sites, among the 13 identified, are located within a reserve forest near the Nethravathi River, the SIT team is compelled to rely on manual labour for the excavation.

The complainant, who claims to have buried hundreds of bodies of women and young girls who were allegedly raped and killed, is also accompanying the SIT team.

He is being taken to the site wearing a suit and a mask to conceal his identity, as he perceives threats to his life and family.

On Tuesday, the SIT sleuths excavated the first burial location near the Nethravathi bathing point. Authorities dug the site to a depth of 8 feet and a width of 15 feet. However, the sources confirmed that no skeletons or skulls were found at the site. The site was subsequently refilled.

The complainant claims he had dug trenches about 3 to 3.5 feet deep to bury the bodies. The SIT has requested the Forest Department to permit the use of a small JCB machine for further excavation.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has reiterated that the case has been taken seriously and an impartial investigation will be conducted.

In a major development, on July 11, the unidentified complainant in the case, who had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village, appeared before a court in Karnataka's Mangaluru district and recorded his statement.

The man gave his statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before the Principal Civil Judge and First Class Judicial Magistrate.

According to the complainant's statement, he fled a Hindu pilgrimage centre 11 years ago.

He further alleged that the bodies of the women showed clear signs of sexual assault.

They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries suggesting violent acts. The revelations have shocked the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor