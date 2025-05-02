Karnataka SSLC board exam result announced, girls outshine boys again

Bengaluru, May 2 The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination-1 (Class 10) on Friday, with girl students again ahead of boys.

Addressing a press conference to announce the results, Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa said that the state has achieved a 62.34 per cent pass percentage this academic year, marking an 8 per cent increase compared to the previous year. He also noted that, as in previous years, girls have outperformed boys in the examinations.

The minister said that 74 per cent of girls who appeared for the exams have passed, while 58.07 per cent of boys managed to clear the board exams. A total of 5,24,984 students have passed, including 2,26,637 boys and 2,96,438 girls.

"This time, 22 students have scored a perfect 625 out of 625 marks. Last year, only two students achieved full marks. This year, notably, two students from government schools have also secured a perfect score," the minister highlighted.

Mangaluru district topped the list with a 91.12 per cent pass rate. Kalaburagi district, considered one of the most backward districts in north Karnataka and the home district of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, stood at the bottom with a 42.43 per cent pass rate.

Udupi, another coastal district, secured the second position with 89.96 per cent, followed by Karwar in the third position with 83.19 per cent.

Bengaluru Rural stood ninth with 74.02 per cent, Bengaluru South was tenth with 72.3 per cent, and Bengaluru North secured 72.27 per cent, placing it in the eleventh position.

Minister Bangarappa also revealed that a total of 144 schools across the state recorded zero results, including six government schools, 30 aided schools, and 108 unaided schools. Government-run schools in the state achieved a 62.07 per cent pass rate. In comparison, 58.97 per cent of students from aided schools and 75.59 per cent of students from unaided schools passed the examination.

A total of 2,24,900 students from rural areas (67.05 per cent) and 2,98,175 students from urban areas (65.47 per cent) passed the exam. This indicates that students from rural areas outperformed their urban counterparts, the minister noted.

He further stated that last year, there was confusion surrounding the examination. Webcasting was introduced to maintain the sanctity of the exams. Initially, the state recorded a lower percentage in SSLC last year, which increased after grace marks were awarded to students. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had spoken about the matter and given clear instructions and targets to the department. "He motivated us to achieve better results," the minister emphasised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor