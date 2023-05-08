Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result: Results to be out at 10 am today

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board will announce Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

How to check score card

Step 1: Visit the official website— sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the results for future reference.

It is recommended for students to have their board exam hall ticket numbers available as the information provided on it will be necessary to access the SSLC results.The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC exams 2023 were conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023.